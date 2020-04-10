NORFOLK - From new directed health measures across the state to April proclaimed as Donate Life Month, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 11, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From new directed health measures across the state to April proclaimed as Donate Life Month, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 11, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From new directed health measures across the state to April proclaimed as Donate Life Month, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 11, 2020.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man who intentionally rammed an Iowa police officer's car has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Corrections is doing what it can to keep inmates and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 52-year-old Lincoln man has died in an early-morning crash in west Lincoln.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing in a dispute over who should pay the lawyer who represented landowners against the developer of the Keystone XL pipeline when the company was trying to gain access to their land.
O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an exposure incident of a positive COVID-19 case in Atkinson.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is continuing to operate without students on campus and instead host classes and meetings via online video conferencing.
NORFOLK - With nicer weather now here you may want to clean out your garage or house of items you no longer use and the City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is here to help.