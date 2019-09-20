Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Sept. 21, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 43 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From Nebraska joining an antitrust lawsuit to Norfolk's annual Oktoberfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 21, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Norfolk Button Software Nebraska Lawsuit Week Story Click In other news Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Sept. 21, 2019 NORFOLK - From Nebraska joining an antitrust lawsuit to Norfolk's annual Oktoberfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 21, 2019. 2 bodies pulled from south-central Nebraska sandpit SHELTON, Neb. (AP) - Officials in south-central Nebraska say the bodies of two Grand Island men have been found in a subdivision sandpit pond. +2 Heroic Norfolkan recognized at pep rally NORFOLK - A Norfolk Catholic student was recognized for his heroic actions at a pep rally Friday afternoon. Officials: BNSF's unauthorized street closure snarls traffic GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Sarpy County officials say a railroad's unauthorized closure of a street near Gretna snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. Authorities say man drove stolen car into overhead jail door PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man driving a stolen car ran it into an overhead door at the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion. Nebraska couple plead guilty in death of malnourished infant PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) - An eastern Nebraska couple has taken a plea deal in the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters. Nebraska jobless rate held steady at 3.1% in August LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska's unemployment remained steady at 3.1% in August, matching the July figure. Couple charged in death of malnourished infant take deal LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) - An eastern Nebraska couple has taken a plea deal in the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters. Norfolk Arts Center hosting Riverpoint Arts Festival NORFOLK - If you’re taking part in Oktoberfest activities on Saturday, make sure to also stop by the Norfolk Arts Center for the Riverpoint Arts Festival. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings