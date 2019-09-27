Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Sept. 28, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From the new trade deal between the U.S. and Japan, to next week's Walk to End Alzheimer's, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 28, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Button Week Japan Software Literature Trade Deal Click Story In other news I-680 from Omaha into Iowa, I-29 stretch in Iowa reopen OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Portions of interstates in Omaha and across the Missouri River in western Iowa have reopened after being closed for several days for flooding. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Sept. 28, 2019 NORFOLK - From the new trade deal between the U.S. and Japan, to next week's Walk to End Alzheimer's, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 28, 2019. Team Jack Foundation sees major success in annual radiothon NORFOLK - It was a record year for the Team Jack Foundation’s annual radiothon. Mother's conviction, sentence for daughter's death upheld LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and lengthy sentence of a Norfolk woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter. Jury convicts woman accused of stealing from grandmother GERING, Neb. (AP) - A Gering woman accused of stealing from her grandmother has been convicted. Lincoln Montessori Elementary named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School NORFOLK - Lincoln Montessori Elementary School, one of the seven elementary schools of Norfolk Public Schools, has been honored as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School. Norfolk man arrested after found sleeping in vehicle NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning after found sleeping in a pickup truck. Former paraeducator takes plea deal in enticement case HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - A paraeducator accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a Hastings High School freshman has taken a plea deal. Lincoln mayor announces local efforts to boost gun safety LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will offer free gun locks as the county and Lincoln take steps to increase local gun safety. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings