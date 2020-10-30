NORFOLK - From Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to a number of Halloween activities, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 31, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More cases of coronavirus are being reported among Nebraska prison system staffers.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New numbers show Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed in one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers who stopped a Lincoln man wanted on an assault warrant found $30,000 worth of methamphetamine in his car.
OMAHA - A traditional Halloween pastime will look and feel different this year.
NORFOLK - Kids and their parents are encouraged to make a stop at the Norfolk Family YMCA Saturday afternoon for 'Drive Thru Trick or Treating.'
NORFOLK - Kids and their families are invited to a “Trunk or Treat” Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
NORFOLK - As you change your clocks one hour back this weekend, make sure you change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter after beating a man who died five days later.