NORFOLK - From the discussion of what's next for Nebraska's property taxes to the annual 'Bark-B-Q,' here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 10, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From the discussion of what's next for Nebraska's property taxes to the annual 'Bark-B-Q,' here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 10, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From the discussion of what's next for Nebraska's property taxes to the annual 'Bark-B-Q,' here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 10, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's prison system continues to see more staff members infected with the coronavirus and confirmed cases statewide surpassed 50,000.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say five boys — including a 7-year-old — have been cited on suspicion of burglary after a neighbor reported seeing the group kick in the door of a nearby apartment in Lincoln.
WOODLAND PARK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested a Florida teen on felony charges early Friday morning.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an assault.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say the driver of a cement-mixing truck has died in a two-vehicle crash at Gretna.
NORFOLK - A new and unique form of art will soon be on display at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
LINCOLN - Much more needs to be done to fix Nebraska’s tax system.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has received a $92,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Education through its career and technical education program.