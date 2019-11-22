Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 23, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From a proposed new housing development in Norfolk to Nebraskans being reminded to contact the EPA, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 23, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Norfolk Button Week Software Story Epa Click Play In other news Nebraska State Fair finance head quits, citing losses GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The finance director of the Nebraska State Fair has resigned, saying the state fair may be on the verge of bankruptcy. Sheriff: Remains are those of 2 missing Wisconsin brothers KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - Northwest Missouri authorities say human remains found in Missouri and Nebraska are those of two missing brothers from Wisconsin. Long-term fix found for Wyoming, Nebraska irrigation tunnel CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Local officials say they've found a long-term fix for a tunnel failure that left a large area of Wyoming and Nebraska farmland without irrigation water. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 23, 2019 NORFOLK - From a proposed new housing development in Norfolk to Nebraskans being reminded to contact the EPA, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 23, 2019. Virus sees classes in eastern Nebraska district canceled ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) - Classes in Arlington, about 35 miles northwest of Omaha, have been cancelled because of a suspected outbreak of norovirus. Woman severely injured in deer attack in southern Nebraska GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska wildlife officials say a woman was attacked and severely injured by a deer in south-central Nebraska this week. Soll honored with Award of Merit NORFOLK - At the Ag-ceptional Women’s Conference Friday Michelle Soll of Bancroft was given the Award of Merit. +2 Lunz named 2019 AG-ceptional woman of the year NORFOLK - A Wakefield woman has been recognized for her contributions to agriculture. Fire in Stanton destroys garage and truck STANTON - A fire in Stanton Friday morning destroyed a garage and pickup truck. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings