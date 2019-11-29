Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 30, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 12 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From a college completion partnership being formed to Small Business Saturday, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 30, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Button Week Software Literature Story Partnership Click Play Norfolk Area In other news Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 30, 2019 NORFOLK - From a college completion partnership being formed to Small Business Saturday, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 30, 2019. 4 children killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Kansas BELLEVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say four children have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash. Trial set for 2 accused of shooting car theft suspect COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Two people accused in the shooting death of a man suspected of stealing a friend's car are scheduled for trial next year in western Iowa. Union Pacific sues to nullify old jobs pact with Texas city OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Union Pacific wants a court to invalidate an 1872 pact requiring it to keep a certain number of railroad jobs in the Texas town of Palestine indefinitely. Nebraska man gets 7 years for child porn possession LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln man accused of possessing and sharing child pornography has been imprisoned. Blizzard warnings issued for northwest Nebraska OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for northwest Nebraska that go into effect Friday evening and last through Sunday morning. Man fatally injured when knocked off top of viaduct WAHOO, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally injured when he was knocked off the top of a viaduct in eastern Nebraska. Support your local businesses this Saturday NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to shop local this weekend for Small Business Saturday. Farm economy down according to new survey KANSAS CITY, MO - The yearly Agricultural Lenders Survey is now available to view. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings