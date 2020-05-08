NORFOLK - From a Norfolk COVID-19 update to the Norfolk Public Library receiving some new technology, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 9, 2020.
Click the 'ply' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It looks like scooters will be back on the streets of Omaha this summer, unless the coronavirus keeps them away.
LINCOLN - Every year VFW’s and Legion Clubs across Nebraska host special Memorial Day programs, but those won’t be able to be held this year because of coronavirus restrictions.
NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman Thursday night.
LINCOLN - With overnight camping at state recreation areas and parks prohibited right now due to the coronavirus, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging you to camp at home.
LINCOLN - State’s economies across the nation have taken a big hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
OMAHA - Crude oil prices have been tumbling across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nearly $3 trillion in funding across several packages has been passed by the federal government in response to the coronavirus.
O'NEILL - Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in the North Central District Health Department district.