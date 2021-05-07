NORFOLK - From a new housing subdivision being approved in Norfolk to the announced plans for Boomfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 8, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a new housing subdivision being approved in Norfolk to the announced plans for Boomfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 8, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a new housing subdivision being approved in Norfolk to the announced plans for Boomfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 8, 2021.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say Nebraska will issue emergency payments on Tuesday to residents who received food stamp benefits in April as part of the federal pandemic assistance law.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would allow police to collect DNA samples from people who are charged with but not yet convicted of violent crimes, despite objections that it would infringe on civil liberties.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has died following an accident on Highway 44 near Kearney.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than in March and a sign that some businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery strengthens.
PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.
LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.
COLUMBUS - The planting season is here and farmers are reminded to be aware of what’s above them.
LINCOLN - A new Nebraska-based coalition has been launched in opposition of federal tax hikes.