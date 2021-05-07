News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a new housing subdivision being approved in Norfolk to the announced plans for Boomfest, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 8, 2021.

Nebraska advances DNA testing bill for violent crime cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would allow police to collect DNA samples from people who are charged with but not yet convicted of violent crimes, despite objections that it would infringe on civil liberties.

Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.

Watch out for Ag equipment on the road

LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.