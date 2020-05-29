NORFOLK - From a two vehicle accident in downtown Norfolk to Norfolk Area Relay for Life, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 30, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN - There are a total of 13,261 positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 2,430 are specific to communities of color.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New figures show Nebraska saw an additional coronavirus death and another 200-plus cases of infection as the last week of May winds to an end.
FRIEND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an 11-year-old child and his caretaker were hit and killed by a truck as they walked along a road in southeastern Nebraska.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder convictions of an Omaha man for killing two people in separate shootings in August 2015.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A northern Nebraska tomato-growing and packing plant accused of hiring people living in the country illegally has been fined $400,000.
CLEARWATER - The 53rd annual Clearwater’s Big Rodeo has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORFOLK - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Norfolk Area Relay for Life will be a little different this year.
NORFOLK - A new program is looking to help local small businesses and its consumers during this time of uncertainty.