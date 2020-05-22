NORFOLK - From a downtown improvement project moving closer to construction to Nebraska's record tourism numbers, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 23, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is encouraging you to use caution when participating in Memorial Day weekend activities as the threat of COVID-19 is still present.
LINCOLN - Now that the loosened directed health measures have been announced, guidance on graduation and summer schools has also been released.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lobbyists in Nebraska raked in more cash than ever last year and more people joined their ranks to try to influence public officials.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five more people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska and public health officials confirmed another 303 cases on Thursday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claim…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Platte Center woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a 2018 crash that killed three of her passengers and seriously injured another.
MADISON - The Madison County Fair and Rodeo has been postponed due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.