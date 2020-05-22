News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a downtown improvement project moving closer to construction to Nebraska's record tourism numbers, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 23, 2020.

Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claim…