NORFOLK - From Norfolk's newest park officially opening to Norfolk Youth Theatre Camps, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 22, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Norfolk's newest park officially opening to Norfolk Youth Theatre Camps, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 22, 2021.
NORFOLK - Public assistance is being requested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to locate a man wanted on felony charges in Stanton County.
HOLLENBERG, Kan. (AP) — Kansas authorities say a Nebraska man died when he was intentionally hit by a car during an argument with the driver.
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for an autistic 11-year-old boy missing since Monday, when he walked out of his elementary school during classes.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman shot over the weekend has died days later from her injuries.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have approved a corporate income tax cut designed to bring the rate closer to the one paid by small business owners, despite objections that the lost revenue could be used for other purposes.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate last month as the percentage improved slightly.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the postconviction appeal of a 69-year-old man serving life in prison for the brutal stabbing death of his girlfriend in 2017.
BURWELL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a recent high school graduate has died in a north-central Nebraska crash that also injured another teen.