NORFOLK - From Governor Pete Ricketts altering directed health measures to private landowners earning some extra money, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 2, 2020.

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.