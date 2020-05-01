NORFOLK - From Governor Pete Ricketts altering directed health measures to private landowners earning some extra money, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 2, 2020.
Click 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Governor Pete Ricketts altering directed health measures to private landowners earning some extra money, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 2, 2020.
Click 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Governor Pete Ricketts altering directed health measures to private landowners earning some extra money, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 2, 2020.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska mall that pitched itself as a case study for how to reopen safely welcomed back an early trickle of customers who wandered the open-air venue wearing masks.
LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts continues to have weekly phone calls with meat processing plants and officials are still doing visits.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska State Fair say they're still planning to hold the 11-day event in Grand Island later this summer.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported two additions deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 70, as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to surge.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.
NORFOLK - A man who robbed a gas station located at the corner of East Omaha Avenue and South 1st Street last Thursday has now been arrested.
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Sentencing for the man convicted of killing a South Dakota woman in 2018 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.