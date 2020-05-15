NORFOLK - From local directed health measures now loosened to Project Homeless Connect Norfolk's new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 16, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From local directed health measures now loosened to Project Homeless Connect Norfolk's new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 16, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it awarded a $7.1 million contract to fully repair a Nebraska levee system damaged during the March 2019 flood.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s tax collections came in far lower than expected in April as the coronavirus forced the closure of businesses throughout the state.
NORFOLK - From local directed health measures now loosened to Project Homeless Connect Norfolk's new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 16, 2020.
O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department has begun to receive lab results from two COVID-19 testing events earlier this week.
LINCOLN - Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities in Nebraska have been significantly impacted from the coronavirus.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a second inmate at a state work-release center in Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has scored a surprise endorsement from former Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are reporting a one-day jump of six COVID-19 deaths in the state, as new cases are reported among police and an Omaha nursing home.
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body that was found near the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area as that of a missing woman.