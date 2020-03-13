NORFOLK - From the cornoavirus outbreak to the one-year anniversary of historic flooding, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 14, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government tax collections beat expectations in February.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's two largest public school districts are joining others in closing buildings to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.
O'NEILL - The 2020 O’Neill St. Patrick’s Day festivities have been altered.
LINCOLN - There is no community spread of the Coronavirus in Nebraska.
NORFOLK - The 2020 Norfolk Area Home and Garden Show has been postponed.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the menace posed by the coronavirus.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — The chief operating officer of Nebraska Public Power District has been promoted to president and chief executive officer.
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A new trial starting date has been set in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.