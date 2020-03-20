NORFOLK - From Norfolk's response to the coronavirus to a trout stocking. here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 21, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and weapon use for the shooting death of a Ralston woman over a drug debt has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 40 years for the weapons count.
NORFOLK - A new principal has been named at Norfolk Public Schools’ Westside Elementary.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 80 and other Nebraska roads and highways closed because of a winter storm in western Nebraska have reopened.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A registered Nebraska sex offender has pleaded guilty to several counts in what prosecutors say was a scheme to abduct and sexually assault a child.
NORFOLK - The Orphan Grain Train is offering to help local residents who may be struggling during this time.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a disturbance Thursday evening.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man is accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a western Nebraska retention pound.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 80 remains closed from the Wyoming state line to North Platte following the winter storm that howled through the area.