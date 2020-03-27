NORFOLK - From a $2 trillion stimulus package to the 4th annual Project Homeless Connect event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 28, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order that will waive some licensing restrictions on health care professionals so it can be easier to practice in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's unemployment rate for February remained unchanged at 2.9%, a figure that officials say doesn't yet reflect the unemployment claims that skyrocketed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after driving with a suspended license.
COLUMBUS - The 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball set to take place in Columbus has been postponed.
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The top Dodge County prosecutor has been accused of driving under the influence.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - If health and small businesses are protected successfully during the coronavirus outbreak, hopefully the nation will roar back.
LINCOLN - Nebraskans are being warned of potential scammers related to the coronavirus.