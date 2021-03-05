News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From Nebraska filing a lawsuit against an ethanol plant to a Norfolk restaurant soon to have a new home, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 6, 2021.

Click the 'play' button to listen.

Tags

In other news

Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman's slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of killing her hours after his release from a psychiatric clinic.

As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials across the nation are closing prisons as crime rates drop and views about drug use change, but not in Nebraska, where the governor is pushing for a new $230 million prison to relieve overcrowding and house a steadily rising inmate population.