NORFOLK - From Nebraska filing a lawsuit against an ethanol plant to a Norfolk restaurant soon to have a new home, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 6, 2021.
O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department has identified a variant of COVID-19 in the area.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say the grandmother of a child who died at a hospital last October has been arrested in his death.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed this week in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle on the south end of Lincoln.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of killing her hours after his release from a psychiatric clinic.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials across the nation are closing prisons as crime rates drop and views about drug use change, but not in Nebraska, where the governor is pushing for a new $230 million prison to relieve overcrowding and house a steadily rising inmate population.
NORFOLK - There will not be a Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk again this year.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Pork Producers Council elected new leadership during its recent National Pork Industry Forum.
OMAHA - Farmers have less than two weeks to finalize their 2021 crop insurance decisions.