NORFOLK - From National Ag Week to a microchip event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 27, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by a Dixon County judge who denied a same-sex couple's petition to adopt a child.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island teacher was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for possessing child pornography.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for her role in the 2018 killing of a Bellevue man.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County could start giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are at least 16 years old by mid-April, catching up with parts of rural Nebraska that have already moved onto that phase.
LINCOLN - Ranchers are encouraged to voice their opinions on various grassland conservation programs in a University of Nebraska Extension study.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be replacing old and outdated technology devices for students after approval by the Board of Education.
ALBION - The 10th annual Boone County Home, Farm, and Garden Show is set for this weekend.
NORFOLK - An informational meeting is set to take place in Norfolk Friday to discuss an Article V - Convention of States effort.