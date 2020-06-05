NORFOLK - From protests throughout the state and country to the YMCA kicking Phase 2 of reopening, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 6, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue woman who pleaded no contest to attempted child abuse after police say she twisted the genitals of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son has been sentenced to two months in jail.
SUTTON, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a 65-year-old Sutton man died when a parked pickup truck rolled backward and hit him.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More employees in Nebraska's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, as state health figures show the overall number of cases in the state surpassing 15,000.
NORFOLK - A disturbance in Norfolk Thursday resulted in an arrest.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on sexual assault charges Thursday night.
NORFOLK - Some Norfolk residents were without power for a couple of hours Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic.
LINCOLN - To ramp up coronavirus testing in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts introduced Test Nebraska, and since the month of May the amount of tests being done has almost tripled.