NORFOLK - From a special Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting to the weeklong Norfolk Area Relay for Life event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 5, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has named 14 members to the state’s newly created Commission on African American Affairs.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman's car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct her and imprison her in a storage shed at his home.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer has been charged with felony counts and placed on leave after being accused of using a gun to threaten teens who pounded on doors in the officer's neighborhood late at night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return.
PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.
PLAINVIEW - Two men were arrested Thursday following an investigation in Plainview.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln officials have announced the names of four finalists who want to serve as the city’s next police chief.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say one 17-year-old has died and a second one was injured Thursday in a shooting in north Omaha.