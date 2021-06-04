News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a special Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting to the weeklong Norfolk Area Relay for Life event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 5, 2021.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman's car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct her and imprison her in a storage shed at his home.

PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.