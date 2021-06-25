NORFOLK - From debate on a proposed redevelopment area to fireworks sales beginning, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 26, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 65-year-old Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting three boys for years is being held on $10 million bail.
GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a new beef processing plant proposed for southwest Iowa would bring 750 well-paying jobs to the region.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Heavy rain in several Midwestern states is causing flash flooding, and more rain is in the forecast.
NORFOLK - It was a near packed house at the Norfolk Public Library Thursday night for a presentation on the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health standards.
NORFOLK - Get ready for loud booms and a bright colorful sky, because firework sales start Friday.
NORFOLK - An annual event is set for this weekend and will be held at a new location.
NORFOLK - The Mid-America Working Terrier Association is hosting its annual Jack Russell Terrier Trials this weekend.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is offering incentives to faculty, staff and students who voluntarily sign up for a registry showing they are vaccinated against COVID-19.