NORFOLK - From the Nebraska Farm Bureau's Ag loss projections due to COVID-19 to the youth fishing derby, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 13, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN - As part of the federal CARES Act, the state of Nebraska received $1.83 billion and $387 million of that will be going into four newly introduced grants and programs.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of another man in Lincoln last month has been ordered held without bond while he awaits trial.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a central Omaha shooting as a western Iowa resident.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies and rescue crews are resuming their search Friday for an 8-year-old Omaha girl who disappeared while playing in the Platte River at Schramm State Park just southwest of Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a man they suspect in the shooting death of another man inside a central Omaha apartment unit.
NORFOLK - With the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the nation have used virtual meeting platforms to conduct business.
LINCOLN - Sunday is National Flag Day and Nebraskans and Americans alike are reminded to proudly fly the U.S. flag.
MEADOW GROVE - A “Country Music Jam” is set to take place this weekend and you’re encouraged to take part.