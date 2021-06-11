NORFOLK - From a $1.17 million road project to the 17th annual Christian Cross Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 12, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a $1.17 million road project to the 17th annual Christian Cross Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 12, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a $1.17 million road project to the 17th annual Christian Cross Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 12, 2021.
NORFOLK - Two individuals from Omaha were arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 Friday afternoon.
NORFOLK - A portion of 37th Street will be closed beginning Monday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska public health doctor specializing in the spread of diseases has been chosen as the new acting state epidemiologist.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say the death of a man who fatally shot himself as he was being chased by officers in north Omaha will be investigated as an in-custody death.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for murdering an Omaha woman in 1999 failed to win a new trial despite his claims that follow-up DNA testing exonerated him.
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a 71-year-old man has died following the rollover crash of an all-terrain vehicle near Springfield.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night on assault charges.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a national program with the Columbia University institute hosted by the Community College Research Center.