NORFOLK - From the ACLU of Nebraska's call for prison reform to the executive director of the Meadows retiring, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 4, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have arrested a man accused of kicking in a woman's door and beating her so severely that it left her with multiple broken bones.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska officials are watching for new outbreaks of the coronavirus that have been seen in other states and will keep all options open to try to protect public health.
LINCOLN - With the Fourth of July weekend here, you may be taking part in some grilling, and it’s important you practice food safety.
NORFOLK - Music in the Park returns this summer and kicks off Friday.
LINCOLN - The Fourth of July holiday weekend can be a fun for you to spend with friends and family, and you’re reminded to stay safe.
NORFOLK - The Flights of Honor exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha is currently in Norfolk at the Sunset Plaza Mall and will be here through the 4th of July.