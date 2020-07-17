NORFOLK - From a decision being made on the Norfolk Public Schools' graduation ceremony to the annual Stuff the Bus program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 18, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief.
FIRTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska power utility worker is recovering from surgery after being impaled by a 2-foot long steel rod while on the job near Firth.
PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's unemployment rate rose in June, a month after claiming the nation's lowest rate in the midst of the country's coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN - Schools across the state will soon have to make a decision and announce it regarding going back to school this fall as it’s quickly approaching.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College students in need of monetary aid are continuing to take advantage of money given to the college from the federal CARES Act.
LINCOLN - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced lawsuits in a consumer health care fraud case.
NORFOLK - It’s that time of year when you will start to notice cicadas – which look like large flies – up and about.