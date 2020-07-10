NORFOLK - From potential updates to the Norfolk Police Division facility to work continuing on Braasch Avenue, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 11, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn't hard to track down: He left a note on the door.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha.
NORFOLK - “Reduce water coming out of the Battle Creek into town.” That’s the goal of the Battle Creek Watershed Improvement Project according to Lalit Jha, a vice president for JEO Consulting Group.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Fire and Police Divisions will be going head to head in another 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library has announced some updates to its library services and COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect Monday.
NORFOLK - Phase two of the Braasch Avenue Reconstruction Project kicks off next week.