NORFOLK - From Gov. Pete Ricketts' State of the State address to the new 2020 Nebraska Travel Guide, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 18, 2020.

Be wary of an individual impersonating a deputy

MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls, from citizens in Madison County, of an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …