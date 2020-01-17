NORFOLK - From Gov. Pete Ricketts' State of the State address to the new 2020 Nebraska Travel Guide, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 18, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A proposal by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.
MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls, from citizens in Madison County, of an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an Arizona man was allowed to board his flight after a loaded handgun was found in his bag at a security checkpoint at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…
NORFOLK - If you want to lose weight, but don’t know where to start or you want to live a healthier life, an upcoming nutrition program in Norfolk at the YMCA may be the answer for you.
MADISON - You're reminded to drive safe when out in the snowy conditions.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …