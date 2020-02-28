NORFOLK - From a fire at Michael Foods in Bloomfield to Northeast Nebraska's spring flood threat, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 29, 2020.
Clock the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government could see a boost to its emergency fund over the next few months, but the COVID-19 virus and a panicked stock market are tempering some of those expectations.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a Scottsbluff storage unit and may be those of two missing people.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Three troubled youths have been charged with assaulting employees at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on charges of first degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography Thursday.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The president of Hastings College in Hastings announced Friday that he intends to leave the post he's held since June 2017.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with the Omaha slaying of a man who'd been reported missing.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln's mayor says selling the natural gas generated at one of Lincoln's wastewater treatment plants will produce $2 million of new revenue for the city annually.
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (AP) — An egg farm building went up in flames and thousands of chickens died outside Bloomfield.