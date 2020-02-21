NORFOLK - From discussion on a solar farm in Norfolk to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 22, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From discussion on a solar farm in Norfolk to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 22, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From discussion on a solar farm in Norfolk to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 22, 2020.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk Planning Commission member has announced he is running for city council.
MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information for an investigation after a man was seriously injured.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they're optimistic about the economy over the next few months.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman who told authorities that she intended to shoot co-workers at the Omaha veterans hospital.
FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A driver has been killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska.
MADISON - Paving improvements will be coming to North Main Street in Madison.
NORFOLK - A change order for the Miracle Skatepark improvement project was approved by the Norfolk City Council.
LINCOLN - To ease prison overcrowding, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is thinking about having a facility built by a private developer and leased to Nebraska until the state eventually owns it.