NORFOLK - From "Workforce Week" to National Donor Day, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday Feb. 15, 2020.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a Lincoln photographer accused of manufacturing child pornography.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of 57 evacuees from the virus zone in China who is being held in quarantine in Nebraska is being transported to a special unit of an Omaha medical center to undergo testing after developing upper respiratory symptoms.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more state tax revenue than expected last month.
MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a vehicle in which officers found narcotics after a traffic stop in eastern Nebraska died when he ran into traffic.
NORFOLK - A man with multiple arrest warrants was apprehended after trying to flee from police multiple times.
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from a Beatrice insurance agency has been fined $400.
PONCA - You can enjoy a variety of bird related activities at the Ponca State Park this Saturday by taking part in the annual Birds and Breakfast Weekend.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce has added its support for a couple of arts bills in the Nebraska Legislature.