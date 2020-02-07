News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From last call in Norfolk soon extending to the kick of Girl Scout cookie sales, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 8, 2020.

Click the 'play' button to listen. 

Tags

In other news

Warmer weather could be better for Nebraska sandhill cranes

Warmer weather could be better for Nebraska sandhill cranes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sandhill crane watchers are getting ready for a new season in central Nebraska after a prolonged cold spell and flooding last year that kept some people from seeing them in person.Chuck Cooper, president and CEO of the Crane Trust, says blind tours are expected to begin …

2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside.While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters …