NORFOLK - From last call in Norfolk soon extending to the kick of Girl Scout cookie sales, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 8, 2020.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S.
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A man on trial for the death of a Peru State College student whose body has never been found led investigators to a Missouri River boat ramp where he said he left her alive in 2010, according to prosecutors.
WEST POINT - A section of Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point is closed.
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of a Northeast Nebraska bridge.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Backers of a proposed state-of-the-art medical facility in Omaha are asking Nebraska lawmakers to contribute $300 million in state money to the project, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sandhill crane watchers are getting ready for a new season in central Nebraska after a prolonged cold spell and flooding last year that kept some people from seeing them in person.Chuck Cooper, president and CEO of the Crane Trust, says blind tours are expected to begin …
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside.While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters …
NORFOLK - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s hemp plan weeks ahead of schedule.