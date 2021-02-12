NORFOLK - From a new board member on Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education to the kick off of Girl Scout Cookie sales, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 13, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a drunken Yutan man on Highway 275 about 12 and a half miles east of Norfolk after he rolled his vehicle.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the city, saying she endured discrimination and harassment because of her gender and race.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state officials have told retail pharmacies and local public health agencies offering coronavirus vaccinations to give at least 90% of their doses to senior citizens, even though other groups are also eligible under the state’s distribution plan.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposed ballot measure that would remove Nebraska’s unenforceable same-sex marriage ban from the state constitution is headed to the full Legislature for debate.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the death of a Nebraska man ruled to have been caused, in part, by the COVID-19 vaccine.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue that projected in January.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday night.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is helping with the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Norfolk.