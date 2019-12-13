OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of interfering with a flight attendant on a plane diverted to Omaha has been acquitted.Timothy Columbare, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.Authorities have said Columbare got into a confrontation with…
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been given 25 years in prison for trying to kill a police informant.Isaac McDonald was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. He'd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person and guilty t…