News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From the COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Norfolk, to the Norfolk Area Toys for Tots campaign, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 19, 2020.

Click the 'play' button to listen

Tags

In other news

Virtual PTSD event to be held next week

Virtual PTSD event to be held next week

NORFOLK - Post-traumatic stress disorder also known as PTSD will be featured during an upcoming chat hosted by the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.