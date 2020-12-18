NORFOLK - From the COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Norfolk, to the Norfolk Area Toys for Tots campaign, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 19, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will get 11,900 additional doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine next week that will be used to treat residents and employees at the state’s long-term care facilities.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to federal court for distributing drugs out of a bar.
STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested on multiple charges early Friday morning after a traffic stop.
NORFOLK - Post-traumatic stress disorder also known as PTSD will be featured during an upcoming chat hosted by the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a search turned up drugs Thursday morning.
LINCOLN - Google is a very powerful and huge part of the digital economy, but the company is being sued by 38 attorneys general including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson.
NORFOLK - You’ll be able to enjoy the sounds of Northeast Community College’s annual holiday concert from the comfort of your own home.
OMAHA - The holiday season can be a fun and loving time, but also a stressful one.