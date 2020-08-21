NORFOLK - From Governor Pete Ricketts issuing eight vetoes to Project Homeless Connect, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 22, 2020.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The interim director of Nebraska’s Division of Developmental Disabilities will assume the job full-time starting next week.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have ruled that the May death of a man at the hands of his roommate, who used a wrestling move to subdue him, was justified.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a fiery crash just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher arrested this week on suspicion of molesting a teen in 2008 now faces a slew of other sex assault and child abuse charges.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in July compared to the previous month, but it’s still higher than it was in July of last year.
McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Police in southwestern Nebraska have arrested a 79-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old man in McCook.
WAYNE - Chadron Sate, Peru State, or Wayne State College students part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative and studying in a high demand field can now take advantage of a Career Scholarship Program.
LINCOLN - Nebraska’s homework gap is getting a little smaller after some funding was distributed throughout the state.