NORFOLK - From the Nebraska lawmakers reconvening to COVID-19 vaccine studies taking place in Norfolk, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 1, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who police say fled an Omaha traffic stop while carrying a gun suffered a minor injury when an officer shot at him, grazing the man’s ear.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County's health director has announced she will not issue an order requiring people in the county and Omaha to wear masks.
NORFOLK - With a flood and an abundance of water last year, this year Northeast Nebraska is experiencing a relatively dry summer.
STANTON - A Howells man was arrested early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified two people shot to death outside an Omaha motel.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a roadside volunteer who was helping clear debris from a south Omaha road was fatally hit by a car.
NORFOLK - Trees are very important to the ecosystem and also help make a community look better.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has launched a new website that’ll not only benefit the college but future students as well.