News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From the Nebraska lawmakers reconvening to COVID-19 vaccine studies taking place in Norfolk, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 1, 2020.

Click the 'play' button to listen.

Tags

In other news

Northeast launches new website

Northeast launches new website

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has launched a new website that’ll not only benefit the college but future students as well.