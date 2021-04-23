NORFOLK - From a zoning change being debated at the city council meeting, to the annual 'Clean the Fork' event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 24, 2021.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an apparently coordinated effort sent bomb and shooter threats to schools and businesses across Omaha on Friday morning, sending some schools into lockdown and leading at least one business to evacuate its headquarters.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former suburban Omaha firefighter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in a case involving a 13-year-old boy.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual banquet Thursday night.
LINCOLN - As more countries start to loosen travel restrictions and people start to plan summer vacations, many are wondering about international travel guidance.
NORFOLK - An annual event to celebrate the love of reading is set for this weekend as Read Aloud Norfolk presents the Children’s Day Festival.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Agriculture breathed a sigh of relief when Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told lawmakers the agency would not go back to the controversial Obama-era definitions of Waters of the U.S.
NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to help clean up around Norfolk by taking part in the annual Clean the Fork event Saturday morning hosted by North Fork Outfitting.