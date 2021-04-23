News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a zoning change being debated at the city council meeting, to the annual 'Clean the Fork' event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 24, 2021.

Police: Bomb threats target schools, businesses across Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an apparently coordinated effort sent bomb and shooter threats to schools and businesses across Omaha on Friday morning, sending some schools into lockdown and leading at least one business to evacuate its headquarters.

Nebraska restaurant chain to pay $85K for sex harassment

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.

International travel guidance updated

LINCOLN - As more countries start to loosen travel restrictions and people start to plan summer vacations, many are wondering about international travel guidance.

EPA Administrator turns back on Obama-era WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON D.C. - Agriculture breathed a sigh of relief when Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told lawmakers the agency would not go back to the controversial Obama-era definitions of Waters of the U.S.

Help clean up around Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to help clean up around Norfolk by taking part in the annual Clean the Fork event Saturday morning hosted by North Fork Outfitting.