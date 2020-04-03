NORFOLK - From Madison County's first COVID-19 death to changes coming to Norfolk's library and city parks, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 4, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has again rejected a post-conviction appeal by a man on the state’s death row for raping and killing a teenage newspaper carrier in western Nebraska in 2003.
LINCOLN - Most, if not everyone’s lives have been disrupted in some way due to the coronavirus, especially those that own a business.
STANTON - The Stanton County Courthouse is now fully closed to the public due to coronavirus precautions.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska Christian College has too few students to sustain operations so it must close at the end of this semester.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say deputies found and arrested a man suspected of leaving the scene near Columbus after his pickup truck fatally struck a woman walking on a street.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the death of a Gage County woman is Nebraska’s sixth from COVID-19.
OMAHA - Older adults who are experiencing social isolation or loneliness may face a higher risk of mortality, heart disease, and depression according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.