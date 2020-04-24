NORFOLK - From a COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson Foods in Madison to a every day being take back day in Nebraska, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 25, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska intends to hold in-person classes on all of its campuses this fall while still accounting for possible coronavirus restrictions.
WOODLAND PARK - Three people were arrested at gun point Friday afternoon at a Woodland Park convenience store.
LINCOLN - Another restriction part of the statewide Directed Health Measure has been loosened.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Joe Biden has scored presidential endorsements from former Democratic Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson and other state party officials and activists.
NORTH BEND, Neb. (AP) — Investigators in eastern Nebraska say a man was killed and his wife critically injured in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified an Omaha teenage as the person who died after crashing a stolen SUV into a Bellevue house and was found to have been stabbed before the crash.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials at Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney say they've seen no new coronavirus cases since a small outbreak earlier this month.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials have reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths from the disease to 47 since the outbreak began.