NORFOLK - From a COVID-19 antibody test in Norfolk to an upcoming tree distribution event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 18, 2020.
LINCOLN - Mental health is very important all the time, but especially during the coronavirus pandemic because many people are cooped up in their homes with minimal contact with friends or family.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has announced that it will begin offering tuition-free attendance to in-state students whose family income is less than $60,000.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death penalty sentence of a state prisoner who admitted killing his cellmate for being too talkative.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's toal to 24.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in March.
DEWEESE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting of a suspect by a sheriff’s deputy in south-central Nebraska.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Labor has announced it will be issuing new federal unemployment insurance benefits provided by the CARES Act.