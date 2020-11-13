NORFOLK - From a surge in COVID-19 cases to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 14, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln man has died in an accidental shooting at his apartment.
NORFOLK - Masks are now required for all visitors to City Hall in Norfolk.
LINCOLN - As the statewide hospital capacity continues to increase due to COVID-19, more health restrictions are looming.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha chiropractor used opioid-laced cookies and blackberry brandy to drug a client before sexually assaulting her.
LINCOLN - If COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitalizations don’t go down in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts says he may put more restrictive health measures in place like the state saw in the spring.
LINCOLN - Fall is a great time to get cattle into picked corn fields which can provide them with valuable grazing feed.
WAKEFIELD - A Wakefield woman has won the Syngenta Rooted in Ag national contest.
NORFOLK - With the recent directed health measures implemented this week, the Norfolk Public Library has made some changes to adhere to new guidelines.