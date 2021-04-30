NORFOLK - From a Nebraska businessman announcing his candidacy for governor to the Wayne Air Show, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May1, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska couple has sued three Papillion police officers they say wrongfully and violently targeted them in a 2019 traffic stop.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach has again been arrested after police say a second student accused him of sexual abuse.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha says eight golf carts worth more than $50,000 have been stolen from two of its public golf courses in recent weeks, mirroring a trend seen across the country.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government will collect an extra $90 million in tax revenue in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 but will face a less rosy outlook over the following two years, based on new state estimates.
NORFOLK - A number of Norfolk businesses were in violation of alcohol compliance checks.
LINCOLN - It is being reported that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
MADISON - Every year, a review of Madison County’s noxious weed program is done and the 2020 review was presented at the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week.
NORFOLK - Hy-Vee has announced the COVID-19 vaccine is now available with no appointment necessary at all of its pharmacy locations.