NORFOLK - From a contract being approved for work on Miracle Skatepark to the 11th annual Soup 'R Art event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 25, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a contract being approved for work on Miracle Skatepark to the 11th annual Soup 'R Art event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 25, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a contract being approved for work on Miracle Skatepark to the 11th annual Soup 'R Art event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 25, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run last February.
NORFOLK - A man's body was found inside a home in Norfolk after a fire at the residence Friday morning.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln attorney accused of theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult is facing another, similar accusation.Christine Vanderford has pleaded not guilty in the first case and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors have said Vanderford took more than $60,000 without authorization fr…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% didn't change in December, the sixth straight month the rate has remained at that figure.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor wants voters to decide whether they're willing to raise their property taxes to fund a long-term plan for improving city streets.Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she will ask the City Council to put a $200 million bond issue on the May 12 ballot.It…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver died after his semitrailer collided with another on Interstate 80 when both vehicles went out of control on the west side of Lincoln.The crash occurred around 10:40 Thursday night when the drivers lost control of their eastbound trucks in t…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.Sean O'Neal, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.The charge: wire fraud.…
NORFOLK - Mike Hart has been such an asset and done so much for Norfolk Public Schools that the board jokingly didn’t want to make a motion to accept his resignation at the Board of Education meeting Thursday.