NORFOLK - From the Coronavirus to the annual Children's Day Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 1, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From the Coronavirus to the annual Children's Day Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 1, 2020.
ORD - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to locate 92-year-old Fred Dzingle.
SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Three men were arrested on Interstate 80 after Seward County deputies found 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a sport utility vehicle being carried on a truck.The Seward County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Mike Vance made a traffic stop on the flatbed truck Wednesd…
NORFOLK - Wayne State College and the Aksarben Foundation are moving ahead with the Growing Northeast Nebraska initiative.
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Police say two juvenile offenders were captured in nearby Hamilton County after one overpowered the driver of their transport van and stole it in York.The van had stopped Wednesday afternoon at a business in York when one of the teenage boys got free of his restraints, assa…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is going to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer in nearby Denton.Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Spencer was sentenced Thursday to two years. She'd pleaded no contest to theft by deception and to income tax evasion.After Spencer quit her o…
HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A county commissioner in northeast Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission has unveiled a new report outlining the urgent need to prioritize the early childhood care and education workforce.
OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking for adolescents with ADHD and/or autism to take part in a nine week sleep study.