NORFOLK - From the Coronavirus to the annual Children's Day Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 1, 2020.

3 held after crystal meth found during traffic stop search

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Three men were arrested on Interstate 80 after Seward County deputies found 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a sport utility vehicle being carried on a truck.The Seward County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Mike Vance made a traffic stop on the flatbed truck Wednesd…

2 juveniles captured after stealing transport van in York

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Police say two juvenile offenders were captured in nearby Hamilton County after one overpowered the driver of their transport van and stole it in York.The van had stopped Wednesday afternoon at a business in York when one of the teenage boys got free of his restraints, assa…

Woman going to prison for stealing thousands from employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is going to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer in nearby Denton.Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Spencer was sentenced Thursday to two years. She'd pleaded no contest to theft by deception and to income tax evasion.After Spencer quit her o…