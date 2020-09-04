NORFOLK - From a new Ag branding campaign to hunting safety, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 5, 2020.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the rejection of a lawsuit brought by the family of an inmate killed in 2017 by another inmate.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will apply for federal assistance to help workers who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing those who qualify to collect an extra $300 per week.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal by University of Nebraska-Lincoln leaders would tackle a more than $38 million budget shortfall by taking half that amount through staff and faculty cuts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed in August as employers added the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.
NIOBRARA - A community celebration is being held this weekend in Niobrara to celebrate the Mormon Canal Bridge on Highway 12 west of Niobrara being reopen after it was crushed during the 2019 flooding.
NORFOLK - With fall and winter quickly approaching, the City of Norfolk is trying to finish up on a few road construction projects.
OMAHA - A new pilot program has been launched by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to recruit work-from-home customer service representatives.
LINCOLN - As the flu season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, you’re encouraged to get your flu vaccine this year.