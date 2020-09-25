NORFOLK - From a solar project agreement being approved to the 2021 Norfolk Area United Way campaign kicking off, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday September 26, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Medicine says it will resume normal operations “in days” following a cyberattack that shut down computer systems early Sunday.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seven teenagers are hospitalized with serious and critical injuries after two cars collided on a Nebraska roadway.
VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Nebraska dry-cleaning business has pleaded no contest to charges that accused him of causing the explosion that destroyed his business.
LINCOLN - Current and future Nebraska National Guard members wanting to attend college will now have all of their tuition payed for thanks to LB 450 passed by the Nebraska Legislature this past session and signed by Governor Pete Ricketts.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan continuing resolution to extend federal government funding through December 11th to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.
NORFOLK - A brown bag book sale is set to take place this weekend at the Norfolk Public Library.
NORFOLK - An organization that provides support and encouragement to school aged youth is one of 23 agencies supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has announced a second bat captured in Northeast Nebraska has tested positive for rabies.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Laurie Smith Camp, a longtime Nebraska attorney who became the first woman to serve on the state’s federal district court, died unexpectedly overnight at age 66.