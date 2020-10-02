Norfolk Area Week in Review for Oct. 3, 2020

News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business park to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 3, 2020.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's online tracking portal says the state is seeing a sharp jump in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Nebraska officials reported 621 new cases on Thursday evening, up from 520 the previous day.