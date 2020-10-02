Norfolk Area Week in Review for Oct. 3, 2020

NORFOLK - From a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business park to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 3, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business park to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 3, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business park to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 3, 2020.
BELLEVUE, Nebraska (AP) — A Nebraska firefighter is recovering after suffering an injury while battling a fire at two garages in Bellevue.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's online tracking portal says the state is seeing a sharp jump in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Nebraska officials reported 621 new cases on Thursday evening, up from 520 the previous day.
STANTON - A Norfolk woman was arrested on felony drugs charges after a traffic stop Thursday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police continue to search for the gunman who fired shots into a car, narrowly missing a 1-year-old child.
LINCOLN - Many Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be replacing their standard NSP patch with a pink and black patch for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
LINCOLN - Progress is starting to be made on providing rural areas in Nebraska with broadband access.
NORFOLK - This year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is still happening Sunday.
NORFOLK - Uniform patrol is the backbone of the Norfolk Police Division, and applications are being accepted for new officers.