NORFOLK - From COVID-19 restrictions being re-imposed to the annual Toys for Tots campaign, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 24, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public health officials have confirmed another 977 coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 61,285.
STANTON - A duck hunter trapped in mud and water at the Wood Duck Recreation Area southwest of Stanton was rescued Friday afternoon.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Safety officials are reminding citizens to keep an eye on the potential winter weather expected for the area.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A 12-year-old North Platte girl has died from injuries she suffered when a car in which she was riding collided with a semitrailer.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska and Maine aren’t exactly swing states in the race to pick the next president, but each one has something to offer next month that could give them a huge amount of sway: a single electoral vote.
NORFOLK - A snow plow tipped over and backed up traffic at the intersection of 13th Street and Prospect Avenue Friday morning.
NORFOLK - Every year an audit is done on Norfolk Public Schools to review the district’s financial information.
LINCOLN - Around this time of year the Nebraska Corn Board is typically hosting trade teams from across the U.S. and world, but this year they hosted them virtually.