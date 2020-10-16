NORFOLK - From Norfolk Public Schools amending its COVID-19 return to school plan to Hallowfest, here are some of the stories we covered fro the week ending Saturday October 17, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Norfolk Public Schools amending its COVID-19 return to school plan to Hallowfest, here are some of the stories we covered fro the week ending Saturday October 17, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Norfolk Public Schools amending its COVID-19 return to school plan to Hallowfest, here are some of the stories we covered fro the week ending Saturday October 17, 2020.
LINCOLN - Nebraska has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a payday lending measure on the November ballot.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say the person shot Thursday evening was a 14-year-old boy.
WOODLAND PARK - Firefighters responded to a Friday morning fire in Woodland Park.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Omaha says an investigation has substantiated several allegations of sexual misconduct with minors against a priest who died last year.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A village of 50 tiny houses may soon be coming to downtown Omaha.
LINCOLN, Neb. — A former daycare worker in Lincoln was recently sentenced to 100 years in prison for child pornography charges.
LINCOLN - Protecting your personal information and sensitive farm information is more important than ever.